Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONCR. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 248,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

