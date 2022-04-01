TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

