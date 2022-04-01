The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

