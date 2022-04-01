Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 465,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

