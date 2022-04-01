Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Savara by 4,588.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

