Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
RANI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
