Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RANI stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.