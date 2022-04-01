Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $4.04 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

