RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

NYSE:RH opened at $326.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a 52-week low of $320.81 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.33 and its 200 day moving average is $523.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,770,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

