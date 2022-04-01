Brokers Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

DCI stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

