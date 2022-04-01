ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $6,324,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $122.03 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

