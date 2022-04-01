ARK Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mynaric alerts:

MYNA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. Mynaric AG has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.