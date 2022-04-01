ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NICE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after purchasing an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $51,778,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 164,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.50. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

