Wells Fargo & Company Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $87.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

NYSE ALV opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

