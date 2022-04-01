Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

