Needham & Company LLC Lowers Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target to $5.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Shapeways stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $193,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $5,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

