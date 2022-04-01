Bank of The West Has $559,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

