Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

