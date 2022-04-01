Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 528 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $575.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $348.84 and a fifty-two week high of $586.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.30. The stock has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

