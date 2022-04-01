Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,582.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,497.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,657.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

