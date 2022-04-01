StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.