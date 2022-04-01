W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.