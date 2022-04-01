W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.28.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after acquiring an additional 211,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

