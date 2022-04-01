Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of WU opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Western Union by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Western Union by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 124,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

