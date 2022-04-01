ARK Investment Management LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,490 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $432,446,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE FTCH opened at $15.12 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

