TheStreet Downgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to D+

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $400.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

