AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

