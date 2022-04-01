Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.
NYSE:ES opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.
In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.