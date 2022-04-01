Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.