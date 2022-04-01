WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,132,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 309,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

