FY2022 EPS Estimates for Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Country Garden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Country Garden’s FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

CTRYY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

