Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. As a group, research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

