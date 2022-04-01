Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,368,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.