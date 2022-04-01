FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.