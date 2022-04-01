DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.83 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.