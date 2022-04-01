Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.93.

ADP stock opened at $227.54 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

