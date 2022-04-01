Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

