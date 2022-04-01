StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
