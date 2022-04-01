StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.