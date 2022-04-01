M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 215 ($2.82).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 239.71 ($3.14).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 69.94. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

