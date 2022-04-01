Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,011 shares of company stock worth $2,450,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

