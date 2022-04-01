The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 11th

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

SCVPY stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

About Siam Cement Public (Get Rating)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.