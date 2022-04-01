Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Solo Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

DTC stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.