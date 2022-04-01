Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.974 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

SWDBY stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.90.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

