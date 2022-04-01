Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.974 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
SWDBY stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.
About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
