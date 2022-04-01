Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

