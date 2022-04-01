25,000 Shares in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jasper Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.55 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

