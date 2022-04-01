WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ opened at $29.04 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.