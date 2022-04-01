Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Insider Mark J. Bulanda Sells 4,574 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.