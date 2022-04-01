TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

TOMZ opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.62% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

