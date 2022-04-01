MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

