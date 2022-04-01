Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,039.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

