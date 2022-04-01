Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock valued at $28,031,629. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.