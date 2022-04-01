Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.10. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

