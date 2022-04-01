Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $75.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STN opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 39.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

